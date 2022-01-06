 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

There were 2 winning tickets sold in Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in January 5's drawing.

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball's history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash -- both pre-tax -- Powerball said.

It's the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn't hit the big prize, don't toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

