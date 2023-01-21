Theft and narcotics suspect arrested after fleeing Mt. Vernon police

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- A suspect wanted for dealing narcotics was arrested after attempting to flee police.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department have been investigating burglaries and thefts in the area, and police identified 23-year-old Adrian N. Gonzales as a suspect. In addition, Mt. Vernon police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit were investigating Gonzales as a person of interest in narcotics dealing.
On Wednesday, January 18, police obtained a search warrant for his house at 713 South 19th Street. After they searched the residence, officers found several items that were previously reported as stolen.
On Thursday, January 19 at around 1:23 p.m., a Mt. Vernon police officer spotted Gonzales riding a bicycle in the area of 6th and Bell. Gonzales fled the scene when the officer attempted to stop him. Gonzales tried to escape police pursuit by fleeing through yards and alleys before leaving the bicycle and running on foot. Police pursued Gonzales to the 600 block of Perkins, where the suspect was apprehended and arrested.
Police searched Gonzales at the scene and found cocaine and methamphetamine.
Gonzales was jailed at the Jefferson County Justice Center.
Gonzales was incarcerated on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine Less than 5 Grams
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Residential Burglary (in connection with burglary on Neal Drive)
- Unlawful Delivery of a Look a Like Controlled Substance
- Possession of Stolen Property (in connection with burglary and motor vehicle theft at home on South 19th Street)
- Possession of Stolen Property (in connection with burglary at home in the 700 block of South 23rd Street)
- Felony Theft (in connection with the theft of a motorcycle in the 1000 block of Lamar)
A bond will be set for the case. Gonzales is a suspect in other cases and additional charges may be added.