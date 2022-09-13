The warming trend begins Wednesday, summer weather returns by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another nice afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s.
The clear skies will stick around overnight, with more cool temperatures. Lows will dip back into the low 50s Wednesday morning. You may want a jacket to start the day.
Abundant sunshine continues tomorrow, with the beginning of a warming trend. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid 80s.
Our taste of fall weather is short lived. By the weekend, the heat cranks back up with parts of the region climbing back into the low 90s.