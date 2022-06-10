The warming trend begins this weekend, extreme heat next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While an isolated shower can't be ruled out into the evening, most of us will remain dry. Clouds will linger overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 60s.
We will likely kick off Saturday with a few clouds but they will begin to break up through the day. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer as well, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
The heat begins to crank up on Sunday, with high temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. There's a small chance for an isolated storm Sunday, but expect most to stay dry.
Next Monday and Tuesday will bring the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits.
Stay cool and have a great weekend!