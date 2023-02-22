The warm temperatures will stick around for another day, before cooler air arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The severe threat has come to an end this evening. A few scattered showers are still moving out of western Kentucky, but most are already dry. Clouds have even started to break up across much of the region. Quiet and warm weather will stick around through the remainder of the night.
Thursday will be a fairly nice day. A cold front will push through the region throughout the day, eventually bringing back cooler temperatures. However, tomorrow will still be nice with some sunshine and high temperatures topping out in the 60s. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest behind the front.
A few showers will be possible by the evening Wednesday but most will stay dry.
The cooler air will settle into the region by Friday. Morning temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s, with highs only rising into the 40s. A quick reminder that it is still February.
The cool down is short lived. Warmer temperatures will return this weekend but so will the chance for rain.