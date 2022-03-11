The US dollar could go digital. Here's what you need to know

Weather Alert

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois early this Afternoon... For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon. At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the early afternoon hours. In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is expected. In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is expected. Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one quarter to one half inch an hour at times. If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the road. Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the road today.