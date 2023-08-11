MARION, IL (WSIL) -- For the first time Southern Illinois will play host to one of the biggest LEGO conventions in the Midwest.
The Ultimate Brick Show will be at The Pavilion in Marion, IL on Saturday, August, 12, 2023.
Organizer Tim Woods spoke to the News 3 This Morning crew about what is planned and what it means for the community. You can watch the full interview above.
Contestants from the hit show 'LEGO Masters' will be there along with vendors and 34,000 square feet of displays.
Tim Croll will be hosting build challenges through the day and there will be a special Kids Zone DUPLO play area.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and is open until 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids 10 and under. Children under 3 are free.
To learn more visit the event's website by clicking here.