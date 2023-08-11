 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois,

Butler, Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New
Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri,

Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves,
Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden,
Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55
in southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and
Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

The Ultimate Brick Show

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave's interview for Lego convention in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- For the first time Southern Illinois will play host to one of the biggest LEGO conventions in the Midwest.

The Ultimate Brick Show will be at The Pavilion in Marion, IL on Saturday, August, 12, 2023. 

Organizer Tim Woods spoke to the News 3 This Morning crew about what is planned and what it means for the community. You can watch the full interview above.

Contestants from the hit show 'LEGO Masters' will be there along with vendors and 34,000 square feet of displays.

Tim Croll will be hosting build challenges through the day and there will be a special Kids Zone DUPLO play area.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and is open until 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids 10 and under. Children under 3 are free.

To learn more visit the event's website by clicking here.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you