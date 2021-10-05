"The system has given you a second chance, use it:" Former inmates given new lease on life through new program

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---The graduates of the Du Quoin Structured Impact Program earned their certificates and their freedom at Tuesday's ceremony.
Inmates in the program were able to take their 8 year or less sentences, and exchange them for the intense program designed towards education, community service, counseling, and behavioral programming under a strict routine.
"So now they're on parole, they still have to abide by that. But they have proven they can complete a program and make some changes in their lives," said Shift Commander Greg James.
Two graduates got the chance to speak to the class, encouraging others to stick with the program, even when it's hard.
"It's difficult in the beginning, but it gets easier. Because you're gonna have good days, and you'll have bad days, just like anywhere else. But at the end, you'll be proud of yourself for completing it. It's quite an accomplishment," said graduate Jonathon Mathews.
"Just give it your all and remember that it's one day closer to home. And the more you put into this program, the more you'll get out. It works if you work it, so try your best, and you'll get a lot out of this program," said graduate Diabolique Benton.
Family members watched proudly as inmates met with commanders, who commended the graduates for their hard work.
"We put as much into it as they do. We have a stake in this program. We try to improve it constantly, and it's very rewarding to see that what we put into it come to fruition by these guys getting to go home when they're supposed to go home," said James.
Warden David Mitchell gave parting words to the graduates.
"The system has given you a second chance, use it. Use it to your advantage. Go home, and enjoy life," he said.
Then the graduates were reunited with family, out of jail, and ready for their next steps.