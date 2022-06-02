The sunshine will return Friday with more mild temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The rain has finally moved out of the area leaving us with cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.
Clouds will begin to clear late tonight, with some likely lingering in western Kentucky tomorrow morning. The sunshine will return tomorrow and stick around into Saturday.
Temperatures will also be very comfortable Friday and Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. It will be a great couple of days to get outside.
Isolated storms will be possible again by Sunday afternoon, however most will remain dry. Soak up the nice weather, an active pattern sets up again next week.