The sunshine returns to end the week but with chilly temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After an active night and morning, the weather has finally started to calm down. The severe weather has moved out of the region, leaving us with cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s, with gusty northwest winds. A big change from yesterday.
The clouds will hang around overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s by morning. Winds will stay breezy, out of the northwest gusting near 30 mph. A few flurries will also be possible late tonight and into early Friday, but with no impacts.
The clouds should begin to break up through the morning Friday, the sunshine will return by the afternoon. However, even with the sunshine, temperatures will be well below average. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The dry weather will continue into the weekend, along with a warm up. By Sunday highs will climb back into the 50s.
Our next chance for rain holds off until early next week.