The sun will come out tomorrow, followed by more rain chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The gloomy and chilly weather will be replaced with some sunshine Friday.
Clouds and a few light showers will linger into the evening before beginning to clear overnight. Temperatures will be quite cold by morning, dipping into the low 30s. If you have done any early planting, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors to avoid damage.
The sunshine will return throughout the day Friday but high temperatures will remain well below average. Highs will only climb into the 50s.
Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. The chance for rain will return again by Saturday morning.