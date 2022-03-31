 Skip to main content
...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

The sun will come out tomorrow, followed by more rain chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The gloomy and chilly weather will be replaced with some sunshine Friday.

Clouds and a few light showers will linger into the evening before beginning to clear overnight. Temperatures will be quite cold by morning, dipping into the low 30s. If you have done any early planting, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors to avoid damage. 

The sunshine will return throughout the day Friday but high temperatures will remain well below average. Highs will only climb into the 50s.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. The chance for rain will return again by Saturday morning. 

