The Southern Illinois Made Expo is coming back and will be in person

MARION (WSIL)----The Southern Illinois Made Expo is coming back, and it's in person this year!
The event takes place October 15th and 16th from 10 until 4 pm at the Marion Pavilion.
The Expo highlights businesses and tourist destinations throughout the region.
State Senator Dale Fowler said he is excited about the return to an in-person event as well as the success the event brings.
"We tried to bring it back last year, but obviously we just couldn't do it because of the pandemic. So we're really excited. In 2019, we had over 160 vendors in the Pavilion of Marion, we had over 3500 people who came through the door and in the 3 years we've had the in person, we raised over $120,000 for veterans organizations," said Fowler.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Honor Guard and Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Registration for vendors opens June 16th.