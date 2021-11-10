The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail gives back to local animal control

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail is giving back to the community. Eleven wineries make up the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail and all of them are now a place you can donate to Union County Animal Control.
"Union County Animal Control really does a lot for really just our local community. You know, they keep us safe, they keep our pets safe and really do so much for us. The least we can do is help them out," says Brandy Nance, Executive Director of the wine trail.
Nance says that through the entire month of November they're accepting a variety of donations. "Dog food, wet or dry. Cat or dog toys, kitty litter. Anything that could possibly help them better the live of our animals. We're collecting that and then at the end of the month we'll make sure they get that, to really help them out."
StarView Vineyards Co-Owner Regina Morrison says the cause is close to her family's heart.
"You're helping those animals who don't have a home. I promise it will make you feel good inside just by giving them a caring loving home. Versus them living on the streets, or in a pin in the shelter for who knows how long, or what their fate might end up being."
Nance says if can't donate or adopt the shelter is also in need of volunteers. "Anything helps. They work on such a small budget and the people there have really big hearts. A lot of them volunteer their time to do this so they're very appreciative. It's really everything that we do for the pets. One of the things that we say on our wine trail website is, you know we all like to enjoy our wine but it's a lot better to sit back on your porch or your couch and pet your dog and really enjoy a glass of wine as well."
Union County Animal Control is in code red and they need your help. They say they'll do everything they can to not put down any animals but they don't have any open kennels and they have an overwhelming amount of abandoned pets.