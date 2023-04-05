 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The severe threat has ended, cool and cloudy to end the week

  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The severe threat has finally come to an end. The strong storms have now moved east of the region, leaving behind scattered showers. Off and on showers will linger into the evening, before clearing overnight.

Quiet and cool conditions will settle in behind today's front. The clouds stick around Thursday, with below average temperatures. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s, with winds out of the north. Grab a jacket.

It stays cloudy but mild into Friday. High temperatures will rebound slightly, rising back into the low 60s. 

The weekend looks great for any Easter plans. Some sunshine returns with temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s.

The forecast next week looks dry and warm. Enjoy!

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you