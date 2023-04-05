The severe threat has ended, cool and cloudy to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The severe threat has finally come to an end. The strong storms have now moved east of the region, leaving behind scattered showers. Off and on showers will linger into the evening, before clearing overnight.
Quiet and cool conditions will settle in behind today's front. The clouds stick around Thursday, with below average temperatures. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s, with winds out of the north. Grab a jacket.
It stays cloudy but mild into Friday. High temperatures will rebound slightly, rising back into the low 60s.
The weekend looks great for any Easter plans. Some sunshine returns with temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s.
The forecast next week looks dry and warm. Enjoy!