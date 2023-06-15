 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Science Center in Carbondale hosts summer camps for kids

  • Updated
  • 0
The Science Center in Carbondale hosts summer camps for kids

Carbondale (WSIL) - Summer fun is already underway at the Science Center in Carbondale. The Science Center has been around for more than 20 years.

Its executive director says there's no other place like it in Southern Illinois.

The non-profit is currently running science camps and has three more coming up in June and July.

The center gets funding from memberships, regular admissions and sponsorships.

For more information on camps: 

Calendar Carbondale, IL | Science Museum | Children’s Activities (sciencecentersi.com)

If you have something you'd like me to look into or a story idea, please send me an email at: rgartner@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you