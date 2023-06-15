The Science Center in Carbondale hosts summer camps for kids

Carbondale (WSIL) - Summer fun is already underway at the Science Center in Carbondale. The Science Center has been around for more than 20 years.
Its executive director says there's no other place like it in Southern Illinois.
The non-profit is currently running science camps and has three more coming up in June and July.
The center gets funding from memberships, regular admissions and sponsorships.
For more information on camps:
Calendar Carbondale, IL | Science Museum | Children’s Activities (sciencecentersi.com)