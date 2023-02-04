The sale of recreational marijuana goes into effect days earlier than expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) – Friday is a day Greenlight Dispensary retail General Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson has been looking forward to for years.
“Today we are seeing the action of what the Missouri voters put through in November,” she says.
Missouri became the latest state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana last November when voters approved Amendment 3.
“I’m so excited,” said Gunther-Jackson. “I believe in this. I work in this industry because I truly believe in this.”
Missouri is now the 21st state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana and it’s available at places like Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau
“I think we all got a little nervous in November because we weren’t for sure how this was going to go,” she says.
It was expected that dispensaries would be able to start selling recreational marijuana on Monday. However, the state surprised many by issuing licenses for selling as early as Friday.
“That’s one of the cool things about this industry is seeing the amount of people this can help,” said Gunther-Jackson.
Gunther-Jackson says, not only is she happy that people can purchase recreational marijuana, but she’s also thankful it can be done in a safe environment.
“One of the things I’m most passionate about is the fact we’re able to get safe products in people’s hands,” she said.
Out of the 114 counties in Missouri, only 14 approved the amendment, with the majority in southeast Missouri voting against it. However, Gunther-Jackson believes people will change their minds when they see the other benefits.
“I don’t think anyone can argue with sales tax,” she confessed. “It’s not a tax across the board. It’s a tax if you’re spending money and to see those tax revenues, I think it’s going to be huge.”