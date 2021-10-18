The peak of fall foliage is just around the corner

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The crisp autumn air has returned and it won't be long until the trees are full of vibrant reds and yellows.
"It's that time of year. All of the sudden you start to look and the trees start to change colors. Really for southern Illinois, we've got about a week or two before we hit the peak, normally the last week in October, says Brian Croft, Assistant Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.
Croft says there are many factors that determine when the leaves change.
"Green comes from the Chlorophyll in the leaves and slowly what happens is as the days shrink, that's the tree's sign to say hey stop. Stop this Chlorophyll. Basically a lot of these pigments are actually in the leaves year round but as the Chlorophyll and the green go away it kind of leaves. Now all of the sudden reds, the oranges and the yellows kind of pop out."
Campus Outdoor Program Coordinator at Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Sydney Pogue, says each tree species offers different colors.
"Some very popular trees that you'll see turn yellow typically are Tulip Poplars and Maple Trees. Trees like Red Oak and Red Bud are going to turn red and real deep purple in color."
Our region is home to many great areas to enjoy the fall foliage.
"To be at the top of a rock and just to see a sea of yellow out in front of you is just something very magical and something you don't get very many places," adds Pogue.