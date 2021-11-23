The Mosaic Initiative to participate in Give SI Campaign

MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is holding its second annual Give SI campaign. The community day of giving will feature close to 100 non-profits from across the region. One of those is the Mosaic Initiative in Marion.
The organization is brand new. It kicked off last year during the pandemic.
The group's mission is to combat sex trafficking by promoting awareness and the distribution of resources.
"Only 28 percent of voters believed that it actually existed here where we live. What we know is that's just not true. Trafficking really effects the lives of so many different people, as well as sexual exploitation and abuse. We know that's happening here where we're at, in southern Illinois. We're really wanting to expand the amount of resources available," says Executive Director Haley Ottolini.
The Give SI campaign supports many groups like the Mosaic Initiative.
The 30-hour donation window is from 6 p.m. Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th. For more information on the campaign and the participating non-profits click here.