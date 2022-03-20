The Maple Syrup Festival returns on March 26

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- The Maple Syrup Festival is making its long-awaited return next week Saturday.
On March 26, Touch of Nature's Maple Syrup Festival will be having a two day event filled with activities for the whole family. The event, which usually runs in February, was postponed due to COVID concerns.
Guests can look forward to many fun activities, such as maple syrup demonstrations, pancake breakfasts, nature hikes, and more.
The event is free for all ages, and it will take place at the Touch of Nature's Camp 2 location.