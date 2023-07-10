The Landing to donate proceeds of Saturday's rentals to Southeast Missouri Foodbank

(WSIL) -- The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri will donate 10% of its rental profits from Saturday, July 15 to the Southeast Missouri Foodbank.
The Landing is a resort that features river floats.
The foodbank serves 16 counties in southeast Missouri.
"The Landing is excited to partner with the food bank and help families across our area defeat hunger through ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri," says Jeremy Bedell, family owner of The Landing.
Southeast Missouri has some of the highest hunger rates in Missouri, according to Map the Meal Gap. Their data shows one in seven families are food insecure and shows the foodbank serves 80,000 people a month.
"We’re seeing more families and individuals needing assistance right now due to higher food costs," says Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank. "Summer is an even harder time on families when kids are home for school, so ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri’ could not come at a better time. We’re grateful for The Landing’s support and so excited about this partnership!"
The Landing is also hosting a virtual food drive through Sunday, July 23. You can find more information here:
https://semofoodbank.fenly.org/drive/float-to-feed-virtual-food-drive-2/