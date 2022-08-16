Jefferson County, IL (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Historical Society will host Kari Dillingham for "Haunted Southern Illinois."
The event is Saturday, August 27th at 2 p.m. at the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village.
Dillingham has taught Spanish and Social Studies at Centralia High School since 2004. She earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University.
She would include spooky stories in her lesson plans to students, including stories about Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House.
“The JCHS is pleased to host teachers from Southern Illinois who have a unique way of presenting history. Kari Dillingham will mix history with her story telling skills to provide an intriguing presentation,” says Dana Uhls, JCHS Community Relations Specialist.
The talk is free and donations are appreciated.