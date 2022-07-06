 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak afternoon heat
index values 103 to 112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The hot weather continues with scattered storms Thursday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the entire viewing area until Thursday evening. Temperatures have climbed back into the 90s this afternoon, with heat indices well over 100. Be sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

Overnight will be similar to last night, with very little relief. It will be very humid with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 70s. 

We have at least one more day of the oppressive heat, maybe even two. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices still in the triple digits.

The only hope for relief Thursday is the chance for scattered storms. Storms will be possible during the afternoon but will be somewhat spotty in nature. Most will stay dry. The main hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

A cold front will finally move in on Friday. More widespread storms are expected along the front, eventually bringing us some relief. Friday will still be hot but cooler air will settle in by the weekend.

