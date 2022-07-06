The hot weather continues with scattered storms Thursday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the entire viewing area until Thursday evening. Temperatures have climbed back into the 90s this afternoon, with heat indices well over 100. Be sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.
Overnight will be similar to last night, with very little relief. It will be very humid with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.
We have at least one more day of the oppressive heat, maybe even two. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices still in the triple digits.
The only hope for relief Thursday is the chance for scattered storms. Storms will be possible during the afternoon but will be somewhat spotty in nature. Most will stay dry. The main hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
A cold front will finally move in on Friday. More widespread storms are expected along the front, eventually bringing us some relief. Friday will still be hot but cooler air will settle in by the weekend.