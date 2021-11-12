You are the owner of this article.
...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State
region today...

Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over
parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or
slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day
in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area.

As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will
become more common.

Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible
in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor,
Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to
Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson
and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today.

The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri
near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern
Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky
through 1 pm CST.

Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower
activity.

The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left
outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs
fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may
result.

Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty
driving due to the stronger winds.

These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad
State region.

The Hollerboys release song honoring U.S. service members

  • Updated
  • 0
The Hollerboys

(WSIL) -- A local band wants to make sure veterans are honored all year around, not just the holiday.

The Hollerboys performed their new song called "Burn It Down" for News 3 This Morning. The single and video were released on Veterans Day and is already making airwaves overseas in countries like New Zealand.

Lead singer Adam Webb shares some of his inspiration behind the music saying it came after the loss of his father and seeing much division in America, but citizens still having a voice.

"We're still free, it's a free country so stand up for what you believe in," he explains. "One way or the other, it's a free country. So we appreciate the  veterans for giving us the ability to do what we want to do." 

Webb's love for music started at a young age and his father was a founding member of the band playing the Bass until his passing.

Other members include his cousin Paul Mayberry Junior, Seth Hudson and Gary DeHarpart, who recently joined. 

The band formed in 2013 but really took off in 2016 after the release of their first single 'Cow Tipsy," which is regularly played in Germany, UK, and Australia. 

While The Hollerboys have yet to tour overseas, they've played more than 300 shows in the states. Some of their favorite being at local venues in Mt. Vernon, Herrin and Cape Girardeau. 

"It's a great feeling having everybody that comes and watches us," remarks Hudson. "Just seeing their reaction to our music and seeing how it affects them that's always a good sign." 

With more than 10,000 Facebook followers, the band has an established fan base and is gaining recognition in the music industry.

The Hollerboys earned "Modern Country Band of the Year" in 2018 at the world's largest independent music award show -- the Josie Music Awards. 

For DeHarpart, "Burn It Down" is the first single he's been featured on that's been released to the public and is looking forward to performing it for a LIVE audience. 

"A lot of our family members that aren't with us anymore, and I think it's a great opportunity for us to honor them,' he adds. 

The music video also has 13 American flags representing the U.S. service members who died in Kabul this year during evacuation efforts. 
 
To watch "Burn It Down," click here
 

