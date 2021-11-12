The Hollerboys release song honoring U.S. service members

(WSIL) -- A local band wants to make sure veterans are honored all year around, not just the holiday.
The Hollerboys performed their new song called "Burn It Down" for News 3 This Morning. The single and video were released on Veterans Day and is already making airwaves overseas in countries like New Zealand.
Lead singer Adam Webb shares some of his inspiration behind the music saying it came after the loss of his father and seeing much division in America, but citizens still having a voice.
"We're still free, it's a free country so stand up for what you believe in," he explains. "One way or the other, it's a free country. So we appreciate the veterans for giving us the ability to do what we want to do."
Webb's love for music started at a young age and his father was a founding member of the band playing the Bass until his passing.
Other members include his cousin Paul Mayberry Junior, Seth Hudson and Gary DeHarpart, who recently joined.
The band formed in 2013 but really took off in 2016 after the release of their first single 'Cow Tipsy," which is regularly played in Germany, UK, and Australia.
While The Hollerboys have yet to tour overseas, they've played more than 300 shows in the states. Some of their favorite being at local venues in Mt. Vernon, Herrin and Cape Girardeau.
"It's a great feeling having everybody that comes and watches us," remarks Hudson. "Just seeing their reaction to our music and seeing how it affects them that's always a good sign."
With more than 10,000 Facebook followers, the band has an established fan base and is gaining recognition in the music industry.
The Hollerboys earned "Modern Country Band of the Year" in 2018 at the world's largest independent music award show -- the Josie Music Awards.
For DeHarpart, "Burn It Down" is the first single he's been featured on that's been released to the public and is looking forward to performing it for a LIVE audience.
"A lot of our family members that aren't with us anymore, and I think it's a great opportunity for us to honor them,' he adds.