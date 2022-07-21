 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat cranks back up Friday and into the weekend

  • 0
WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the 90s but the humidity is much lower, thanks to our front. The remainder of the day will be hot, but less oppressive than yesterday. 

Our "break" from the extreme heat is short lived. The heat and humidity will begin to crank back up Friday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 90s, with heat indices topping 100.

Even hotter weather is on the way for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be running close to 100 degrees. Be sure to use caution when outdoors. Drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the A/C or shade. 

Rain and cooler temperatures return to the forecast by next week. Hang in there!

Tags

Recommended for you