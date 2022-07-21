The heat cranks back up Friday and into the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the 90s but the humidity is much lower, thanks to our front. The remainder of the day will be hot, but less oppressive than yesterday.
Our "break" from the extreme heat is short lived. The heat and humidity will begin to crank back up Friday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 90s, with heat indices topping 100.
Even hotter weather is on the way for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be running close to 100 degrees. Be sure to use caution when outdoors. Drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the A/C or shade.
Rain and cooler temperatures return to the forecast by next week. Hang in there!