The heat continues to crank up, feeling like summer by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A chilly morning has turned into a warm afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are running in the low to mid 90s.
Much like the past couple of nights, clear skies will continue overnight. Patchy fog will also be possible in low lying areas. Low temperatures will be closer to average, dipping into the mid 50s.
Thursday will bring more sunshine and similar temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
An upper-level ridge builds into the region next week, essentially acting as a heat dome. Highs will climb back into the low 90s, with dry conditions.