 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

The heat continues this weekend, stay cool

  • 0
weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another hot and humid day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed up near 90 degrees, with dewpoints in the 60s. Drier air has started to push in from the northeast. This will slowly drop some of the humidity. 

Isolated to scattered storms have popped up in southeast Missouri. Those storms will move southwest and remain isolated. Brief pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible, but no severe weather. This should diminish after sunset.

The weekend continues to look very hot. Even with drier air working its way into the region, it'll be uncomfortable to be outside for many. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb back into the low to mid 90s. Use caution when outdoors for an extended period of time and stay hydrated. 

Another chance for isolated storms returns Sunday, but most will stay dry. In fact, even with small rain chances in the forecast, little rain is expected headed into next week. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you