The heat continues this weekend, stay cool

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another hot and humid day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed up near 90 degrees, with dewpoints in the 60s. Drier air has started to push in from the northeast. This will slowly drop some of the humidity.
Isolated to scattered storms have popped up in southeast Missouri. Those storms will move southwest and remain isolated. Brief pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible, but no severe weather. This should diminish after sunset.
The weekend continues to look very hot. Even with drier air working its way into the region, it'll be uncomfortable to be outside for many. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb back into the low to mid 90s. Use caution when outdoors for an extended period of time and stay hydrated.
Another chance for isolated storms returns Sunday, but most will stay dry. In fact, even with small rain chances in the forecast, little rain is expected headed into next week.