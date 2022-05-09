The heat and humidity will continue to crank up into midweek

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very warm but windy day across the region. The breeze and warm temperatures will stick around into the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s, staying above average along with mostly clear skies.
Tuesday temperatures will continue to heat up. It's going to feel more like summer than spring. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. The humidity will also jump up, making it feel more like the mid 90s. The sunshine will stick around as well. Grab the water bottles and sunglasses.
The heat will continue through much of the week, thanks to a large ridge of high pressure. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with highs back near 90 degrees.
The ridge will begin to break down by the end of the week, ending our streak of summer temperatures.