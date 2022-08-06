The heat and humidity continue, with isolated storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the low 90s, along with dewpoints in the 70s. Heat indices have climbed into the triple digits for much of the region. An isolated storm or two can't be ruled out into the early evening with the best chances in our eastern counties.
Any storms that develop should begin to diminish after sunset. Mostly clear skies will return overnight. It'll stay warm and muggy, with temperatures dipping into the 70s.
Sunday will be very similar to today. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 90s, with heat indices running above 100. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible again by late morning and into the early evening. There will still be plenty of dry time. However, heavy rain and lightning could impact some outdoors plans.
Our next cold front will bring back the widespread rain and cooler temperatures early next week.