The heat and humidity continue, along with isolated storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories are in place across the region through Thursday. Heat indices have climbed above 110 for many this afternoon. Be sure to have a way to stay cool and take breaks when working outdoors.
Aside from the heat, a few isolated storms have developed across the region. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Storm activity should begin to diminish after sunset. Even after sunset it will stay warm and muggy, with low temperatures only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be similar to today. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with heat indices well into the triple digits. Isolated storms will also be possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Our next "break" from the heat won't arrive until the weekend.