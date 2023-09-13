The fall-like weather continues, but a warm-up is around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a beautiful afternoon. There's plenty of sunshine, accompanied by mild temperatures. Temperatures are currently in the upper 70s. The remainder of the evening will remain quiet and comfortable.
Overnight there is a chance for some patchy fog, primarily in low lying areas. Otherwise it will be clear and chilly. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will both bring plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The forecast continues to look dry. There is a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday, but most will stay dry. We will likely just see a slight increase in cloud cover.
The long range forecast brings another warm up. Enjoy the cool and quiet conditions while they're around.