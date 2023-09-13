 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The fall-like weather continues, but a warm-up is around the corner

  • 0
WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a beautiful afternoon. There's plenty of sunshine, accompanied by mild temperatures. Temperatures are currently in the upper 70s. The remainder of the evening will remain quiet and comfortable.

Overnight there is a chance for some patchy fog, primarily in low lying areas. Otherwise it will be clear and chilly. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will both bring plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The forecast continues to look dry. There is a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday, but most will stay dry. We will likely just see a slight increase in cloud cover. 

The long range forecast brings another warm up. Enjoy the cool and quiet conditions while they're around. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you