...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another hot day with little relief in the forecast. Temperatures have climbed back into the mid to upper 90s, accompanied by plentiful sunshine.

The evening will be similar to what we saw last night. Quiet but warm weather will stick around with low temperatures dipping into the 70s.

The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Thursday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices.

A weak cold front arrives late Friday. The front will bring an isolated storm chance with a slight cool down. This weekend temperatures will be a bit more bearable, running near 90 degrees. 

The brief break is short lived. The heat cranks back up next week with a chance for even hotter temperatures. Stay cool.

