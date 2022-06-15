The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another hot day with little relief in the forecast. Temperatures have climbed back into the mid to upper 90s, accompanied by plentiful sunshine.
The evening will be similar to what we saw last night. Quiet but warm weather will stick around with low temperatures dipping into the 70s.
The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Thursday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices.
A weak cold front arrives late Friday. The front will bring an isolated storm chance with a slight cool down. This weekend temperatures will be a bit more bearable, running near 90 degrees.
The brief break is short lived. The heat cranks back up next week with a chance for even hotter temperatures. Stay cool.