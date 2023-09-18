The dry and warm weather continues

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been another beautiful day, with fall-like weather. There's plenty of sunshine this afternoon with more mild temperatures. Temperatures are below average, in the mid to upper 70s.
The quiet and calm weather will continue overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into the low 50s, accompanied by clear skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more dry conditions, with slightly above average temperatures. Highs will climb back into the low 80s.
Our next chance for rain will arrive Thursday and into Friday. Overall, chances are small but it's something to keep an eye on during the coming days.