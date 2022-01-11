The city of Herrin is looking for a new fire station

HERRIN (WSIL)---Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini is now looking over proposals for a new fire station for the city of Herrin, following evaluations that the current building is outdated, and the staff of the department has outgrown the facilities.
"The determinations made based on that architectural evaluation and study, that we needed a new fire station," said Frattini. "The station we had when it was built 48 years ago, was designed for a two person shift of firefighters on a daily basis. Well, we're now up to five people."
There are new proposed floor plans, but going over what exactly the new fire station will need will take some time.
"Right now we're into that phase of it, and that'll probably wrap up in about 4 maybe 5 months by the time all the final determinations are made," said Frattini.
Frattini also said if the original building would be demolished and rebuilt, it would cost around $4 million.
But building at a new location would cost around the same without having to relocate the department during construction.
"So they'll still be operational from that location without the expense of relocating and a different structure and all the things that have to come with that," said Frattini.
In the mean time, Mayor Frattini said the new construction won't get in the way of what Herrin firefighters do best.
"The fire service will be seamless in providing the protections and the citizens that we do every day," he said.
The mayor is hopeful that the new building will ready for use within the next two years.