The chance for storms returns Wednesday, followed by a cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a great day to get outside. We saw plenty of sunshine and very warm January temperatures. More clouds are starting to work their way back into the region this evening, but the active weather will hold off until tomorrow.
Our next storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing back the chance for rain and strong storms. Scattered showers and rain will be possible before noon, however the better chance for strong storms will be in the afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. With that said, if enough instability arrives, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware.
The rain will move east and out of the area late Wednesday night, bringing back the drier weather by Thursday.
We're in for a big change in temperatures behind this system. Not bad by January's standards but certainly cooler. High temperatures will dip back into the mid 40s by the end of the week.