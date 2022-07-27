The chance for rain continues, hang on to the umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another active start to the day, with scattered showers and storms across the region. Isolated storm chances will linger through the remainder of the afternoon and ramp up overnight.
Widespread showers and storms will begin overnight and linger into Thursday morning. A mid day lull in precipitation is likely, before another wave returns by the afternoon and evening. Keep an umbrella on standby.
Our stalled front is still expected to drop south by the end of the week. That will bring better chances for rain to the southern half of the area, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
Areas north of the front will see rain chances drop and receive a nice break from the heat. Enjoy it, more hot weather is around the corner.