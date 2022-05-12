The Carbondale Warming Center opens new Job Resource Center

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The Carbondale Warming Center wants to help people get jobs.
It's called the Job Resource Center.
Thanks to a $3,000 grant won by the Noon Rotary of Carbondale, there are now computers with internet access, clothes for interviews, and an interview practice room.
It's all dedicated to helping get people back on their feet.
"If you've been unhoused for quite some time, some of those soft skills might just need polished up a little bit. And that goes for anybody who hasn't been in the job market for a while or things like that. You might just need a few refreshers. We have the technology now, we've got the clothing now, we've got everything now to give everybody the tools they need to find great employment., said Carmalita Cahill, the Executive Director of the Carbondale Warming Center.
The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2 to 5 pm, and is open to everyone, not just guests of the Warming Center.