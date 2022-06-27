The break from the heat continues into Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was gorgeous start to the week with plenty of sunshine and a break from the heat. The nice weather will stick around through the evening. It's a great night for dinner on the patio!
A few clouds will move through during the overnight hours with cool temperatures. Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s by tomorrow morning.
We have another great day in store for us on Tuesday. The sunshine and low humidity will continue, with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Enjoy the break from the heat. The ridge will build back into our region throughout the week, bringing back the 90s by the middle of the week.
The forecast remains dry for much of the week. Our next chance for rain won't return until the weekend.