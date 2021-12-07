The Better Business Bureau urges caution for online shopping

(WSIL)---Before adding more items to your online cart, there are web scams you should be aware of this holiday season.
The Better Business Bureau found online shopping fraud is the riskiest scam of 2020.
This year, 64% of all scam tracker reports involving lost money, involved online shopping.
False advertising plays a large roll in scams.
Fake businesses will promote real products on social media and shoppers end up losing money.
"All around, this is a huge issue. And we are seeing this happen more and more, so it is really really important for when you are shopping online, to be very careful and to do your research," said Whitney Quick, the Regional Director of the Cape Girardeau Better Business Bureau.
A Better Business Bureau report finds a quarter of luxury goods sold through Facebook are fakes.
If you find yourself in an online scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker.