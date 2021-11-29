The Better Business Bureau gives advice for online shopping on Cyber Monday

(WSIL)---Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau, and 4 out of 5 consumers who report these scams lose money.
To prevent scammers from using customers, the Better Business Bureau has a few tricks.
First, check your web address.
If it doesn't say https, it isn't secure, and only use websites that you trust.
You should also price check your finds.
If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
And when shopping online, use a credit card rather than a debit card so if things go south, you have a better chance of getting your money back.
"Cyber Monday is gonna offer you a lot more deals but this is also a time where scammers can take full advantage of the hype that's behind Cyber Monday. So when you are shopping, you really wanna make sure you do your research, that you use a credit card, that you price check, and all the other things that we talked because you really need to keep up your guard while you're online," said Whitney Quick, the Regional Director of the Cape Girardeau Better Business Bureau.
An analysis of scam reports found that more than 400 different types of products were used to perpetrate scams.
If you believe you have been scammed online, you can report it here.