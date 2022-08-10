The 84th Cobden Peach Festival is happening this Friday & Saturday, August 12th and 13th

Cobden, IL (WSIL) -- Peaches are one of the best images of summer since they're typically ready to harvest between June and August. Cobden takes full advantage of this.
The city hosts their annual Peach Festival just to celebrate the fruit and the summer fun it symbolizes. This free event is the perfect way to spend the weekend enjoying summer festivities and for many, it's the last weekend before school starts back.
Gene Dammerman, President of the Cobden Lions Club said, "It's been a successful event over the years, it's more or less like a small town homecoming. We have rides and games and food and just two nights of general having good fun."
Dammerman says he expects this year to be just like every other. A carnival, parade, pageant, live entertainment and so much more are expected.
He continues to say, "We don't change a whole lot unless it's not working then we get rid of it and try something else but last year, we had a tremendously good year."
Even more good news, the weather looks to be in the festivals favor, with low 80s and sunshine forecasted.
Dammerman said, "The weather does play a part. If it's really hot we can tell a difference and the way the weather forecast is Friday and Saturday look pretty good so we're hoping."
If you're looking for one last summer bash full of family friendly fun, the Cobden Peach Festival may be for you. If you want to learn more about what will be offered, along with when, click here.