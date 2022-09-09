The 18th Annual Veterans on Parade kicks off this weekend in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of veterans prepare to march in the 18th annual Veterans on Parade in Marion Saturday, September 10.
The parade will travel down Marion's Main Street beginning at 10:00 a.m. Participants who want to march in this year's parade should assemble no later than 9:15 a.m. at the Marion Junior High School on Main Street. Participants who prefer to ride should gather by 9:15 a.m. at Marion High School on Carbon Street. Local First Responders lead the parade as a reminder of the September 11, 2001 attack.
All participants will need to register ahead of time. You can reach Board President Ed Davis at (314) 375-7170 (home), (618) 967-9415 (cell), or email edward2791@att.net.