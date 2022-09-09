 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 18th Annual Veterans on Parade kicks off this weekend in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of veterans prepare to march in the 18th annual Veterans on Parade in Marion Saturday, September 10.

18th Annual Veterans on Parade

The parade will travel down Marion's Main Street beginning at 10:00 a.m. Participants who want to march in this year's parade should assemble no later than 9:15 a.m. at the Marion Junior High School on Main Street. Participants who prefer to ride should gather by 9:15 a.m. at Marion High School on Carbon Street. Local First Responders lead the parade as a reminder of the September 11, 2001 attack.

All participants will need to register ahead of time. You can reach Board President Ed Davis at (314) 375-7170 (home), (618) 967-9415 (cell), or email edward2791@att.net.

Tags

Recommended for you