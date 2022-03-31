'That's a miracle within itself': Carterville Cancer survivor shares story as many deal with financial struggles after diagnosis

(WSIL) -- For anyone, dealing with a cancer diagnosis is hard enough, and a lot of us have probably seen people impacted by the disease firsthand.
Often times it's the financial burden we don't see.
According to a study by the American Cancer Society CAN Network.
- 39% of patients are in debt as soon as they're diagnosed.
- 45% say they've delayed care for serious issues -- 62% for minor issues
- 53% of people say they were taken to collections for debt related to cancer treatment expenses.
As bad news was pouring in.
"I thought it was just a stomach bug, then come to find out it was a large tumor, it was a mass in my stomach and my kidneys were in failure and so I had to go up to Siteman Cancer Center and that's where they diagnosed me with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," explained Cancer Survivor Teri Wallace.
Teri Wallace kept looking up.
"Sometimes the thing you think is the end, can kind of be the beginning, I have to give praise always to God," said Wallace.
At a time when many people's faith would be tested.
"How much time were you given?" asked News Three's Brandon Merano.
"Less than six months," replied Wallace.
Now two and a half years later, Teri is cancer free.
"I'm two and a half years in remission and that's a miracle within itself," added Wallace.
As Teri battled for her life, she blogged about it.
"I also thought I was learning a lot from cancer not only from being a patient but my father passed away from prostate cancer so I was there helping him," said Wallace.
She hopes others might find their own faith from her experience.
"I tried to write about the good things I tried to be encouraging, I did put pictures on there of when I had to shave my head," said Wallace.
Even with the ability to work remote, finances were fighting against Wallace like so many others in her situation.
"I would bring my laptop and do payroll and stuff like that even though I didn't feel like it but it did help me to kind of take my mind off it knowing at least some revenue was coming in," explained Wallace.
Even though she's beat the battle with cancer, Wallace continues fighting a heart condition caused by her chemotherapy having to put off visits to the cardiologist because of current medical bills.
But through all the pouring rain, Teri continues weathering the storm.
"If you had one word to describe what pulled you through all this what would it be?" asked News 3's Brandon Merano.
"Love, Just Love," replied Wallace.
You can help in the fight against cancer. A local nonprofit called Fighting Cancer Today's second annual Race for Life will take place Saturday, April 2nd.
It's at the Harry Crisp Sports Complex in Marion. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.
Registration is $25 and all proceeds go to the group Fighting Cancer Today.