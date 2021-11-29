Thanksgiving travel sets new TSA pandemic record

(CNN) -- Air travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels at least on holidays.
The Transportation Security Administration screened 2.45 million people Sunday.
That's the busiest day since the pandemic began, and 85 percent of the volume seen on the same day in 2019.
It's also double the number of people who passed through airports last year.
The TSA screened 20.9 million people over the thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The total number of air travelers for the weekend was 89 percent of pre-pandemic levels.