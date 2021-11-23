Thanksgiving Meals 2021

(WSIL) -- Local communities will be hosting Thanksgiving meals this year. Some are in-person, while others have opted for pick-up and delivery.
Here is a list of local meals:
CAPE GIRARDEAU
- Poppa Mojos Frozen Daiquiris and Pizzeria Blues & Jazz Bar
- Hot meals starting at 4 pm
CARBONDALE
- Newman Catholic Student Center
- 11 am to 2 pm
- 715 S. Washington St.
- Carry-out, curbside pick-up
CARTERVILLE
- Carterville Community Center
- Cannon Park
- 10:30 am to 1 pm
- Pick-up & delivery
- RSVP 985-2011 or 985-3040
DU QUOIN
- Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home
- 11 S Hickory St
- 11 am
- Carry-out
- (618) 542-2020 for delivery
HERRIN
- 32nd annual Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner
- 11 am to 2 pm
- Parking lot behind Civic Center
- Pick-up
- Call (618) 942-3175 by noon Wednesday for delivery
MARION
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- 103 E Calvert
- 11 am to 1 pm
- Call (618) 993-8419 in advance for delivery
MT. VERNON
- Central Christian Church
- 11 am to 1:30 pm
- Curbside to-go
- Deliveries possible call (618) 242-4185