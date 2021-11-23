You are the owner of this article.
Thanksgiving Meals 2021

(WSIL) -- Local communities will be hosting Thanksgiving meals this year. Some are in-person, while others have opted for pick-up and delivery. 

Here is a list of local meals:

CAPE GIRARDEAU

CARBONDALE

  • Newman Catholic Student Center
  • 11 am to 2 pm
  • 715 S. Washington St.
  • Carry-out, curbside pick-up

CARTERVILLE

  • Carterville Community Center
  • Cannon Park
  • 10:30 am to 1 pm
  • Pick-up & delivery
  • RSVP 985-2011 or 985-3040

DU QUOIN

  • Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home
  • 11 S Hickory St
  • 11 am
  • Carry-out
  • (618) 542-2020 for delivery

HERRIN

  • 32nd annual Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner 
  • 11 am to 2 pm
  • Parking lot behind Civic Center
  • Pick-up
  • Call (618) 942-3175 by noon Wednesday for delivery

MARION

  • Marion Ministerial Alliance
  • 103 E Calvert
  • 11 am to 1 pm
  • Call (618) 993-8419 in advance for delivery

MT. VERNON

  • Central Christian Church
  • 11 am to 1:30 pm
  • Curbside to-go
  • Deliveries possible call (618) 242-4185

