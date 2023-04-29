Tennessee Titans 2023 Draft Class

NASHVILLE, TN (WSIL) -- The 2023 NFL Draft is underway, and News 3 has coverage of every selection.
The Titans' 2022 season was nothing short of a spectacular collapse. Tennessee got off to an impressive 7-3 start, but key injuries started to buckle the knees of their success. By season's end, the Titans finished their year losing seven games in a row, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Though the Titans (ironically) came up short last year, the team still has some definite bright spots. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is still the engine of the offense, QB Ryan Tannehill has recovered from his ankle injury, and young players such as wide receiver Treylon Burks started to flash their potential in the latter half of the year.
With a few key additions in this year's draft, the Titans could tower over AFC opponents sooner than expected.
Round 1, Pick 11: Peter Skoronski, Guard, Northwestern - It's well documented that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel loves his tenacious lineman, and Tennessee got one of the best this draft offered. Skoronski is a smart and strong guard who has the ability to play tackle on the outside if need be.
Round 2, Pick 33: Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky - This is the big one. Levis surprisingly fell out of the first round when many draft analysts thought that he's a first-round talent, and he fell right into Tennessee's lap. News 3 will dive more into this selection in its own article, but for now, Levis has elite tools that could propel him to a successful career, but those tools need to be fine-tuned.
Round 3, Pick 81: Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane - Spears is a scoring machine; he had 21 total touchdowns last season for Tulane and scored four touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, earning him the MVP award. Spears could be more than serviceable when he inevitably spells Derrick Henry for a handful of plays.
This article will be updated as the NFL Draft continues to unfold.