Tennessee man arrested in Murray, KY, charged with having fentanyl

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Murray Police say they arrested a man just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
They pulled Dennis Greet of Brentwood, Tennessee over. They found he had an active warrant for his arrest.
Greer was arrested and police found he had fentanyl on him. He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center and he's charged with:
- Insufficient Head Lamps
- Failure to Or Improper Signal
- License to Be In Possession
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- No Registration Receipt
- Possession of Control Substance 1 st Degree (Fentanyl)