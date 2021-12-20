Temporary traffic stops placed in Mayfield, Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Some traffic lights are still down after the powerful storm in Mayfield -- but operators say some temporary lights will be placed to help traffic.
Keith Todd, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says there have been multiple accidents at four-way stops.
He says there's no time frame for how long the temporary signals will be up, but says to be cautious while driving.
He also says to slow down and be patient as they repair these signals.
"Please be patient, let's all be patient with each other. If you're coming up on an intersection, you think is a four-way section, stop, look at each direction and look again. We've had a lot of issues with people. Somebody will pull up to the stop sign and start through and two or three other cars will try to follow them through," he said.
He also says to avoid downtown if possible to give room for trucks that are clearing out debris and materials.