Temperatures drop midweek after a weekend warm up

WSIL (Carterville)-- After a chilly end to our week, this past weekend has been a pleasant break from the below average temperatures. Highs today are expected to reach into the low 40s with minimal clouds. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 20s as clouds begin to build in.
If you want to spend anytime outside, Monday is the day to do it. Highs will climb into the upper 40s. The front will move through the region during the evening, bringing cloud cover early in the day and will cause temperatures overnight Monday to drop into the mid to low 20s.
Tuesday looks to be mostly clear, but cold.