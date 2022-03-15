Temperatures continue to warm up Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few clouds and warm temperatures made it another nice day to get outside. The quiet weather will stick around overnight with more mild temps. Overnight lows will only dip down near 40 degrees.
Wednesday will be another nice day. More sunshine is expected with even warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will top our near 70 degrees. Soak it up, the spring-like weather continues into Thursday before our next chance for rain.
Rain, thunderstorms and a cool down will return by Friday.