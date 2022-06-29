Temperatures continue to heat up with isolated storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures were slightly higher, running near average this afternoon with low humidity. The remainder of the evening will be nice. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with lows dipping down near 60 degrees.
The warming trend persists Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. We will kick off the day with a lot of sunshine, but a few clouds and isolated storm chances return by the afternoon. Any storms will be brief, and most of us will remain dry. The best chances are along and south of the Ohio River.
The weather will be on repeat Friday. By the weekend better storm chances arrive. While each day won't be a wash out, storms could impact Independence Day celebrations.